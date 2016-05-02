May 1 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* Wabtec and Faiveley Transport meet with European Commission; closing now expected in fourth quarter

* Met with European Commission to review progress of phase 1 regulatory approval process following notification to commission on April 4

* Following discussions, European Commission indicated that it would probably conduct a further investigation on a few products

