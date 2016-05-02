May 2 Bioinvent International Ab

* BioInvent, Oncurious NV and NMTRC initiating Phase I/IIa study with TB-403 for the treatment of medulloblastoma

* Study will evaluate the safety and tolerability, and explore the preliminary efficacy, of TB-403 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory medulloblastoma, a rare, life-threatening brain tumor that mainly affects children

* Says treatment with TB-403 in pre-clinical models for medulloblastoma has demonstrated beneficial effects on tumor growth and survival.

* Says TB-403 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile in previous clinical trials in healthy volunteers and adult patients with various types of solid tumors

* The drug candidate TB-403 is jointly owned by BioInvent and the Belgian biopharma company Oncurious NV