May 2 MTG AB
* Says CTC Media announces cash consideration
* Says CTC will pay out USD 2.05 per share to its
shareholders
* Says holds 60,008,800 CTC Media shares and will therefore
receive usd 123.0 million in cash, and thereafter retain no
interest in the company or its operations
* Says CTC Media anticipates that the transaction will close
by the middle of May
* Says cash proceeds will be used to reduce MTG's borrowing
levels, and fund the ongoing development of the Group's digital
video entertainment businesses
* Says the transaction would give rise to a total negative
non-cash impact of SEK 1.1 billion in the `net income from
discontinued operations' line of the Group's quarterly results
income statement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)