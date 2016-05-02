May 2 Tribune Publishing Co

* Files preliminary proxy - sec filing

* Gannett proxy seeks tribune shareholder support at annual meeting to withhold votes from election of each of co's nominees to tribune's board

* Preliminary proxy contains proxy statement of gannett co inc

* Gannett sees withhold vote will send signal that tribune stockholders want its board to engage in meaningful dialogue with gannett Source text: (1.usa.gov/1W1FxcP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)