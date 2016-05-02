BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
May 2 Tribune Publishing Co
* Files preliminary proxy - sec filing
* Gannett proxy seeks tribune shareholder support at annual meeting to withhold votes from election of each of co's nominees to tribune's board
* Preliminary proxy contains proxy statement of gannett co inc
* Gannett sees withhold vote will send signal that tribune stockholders want its board to engage in meaningful dialogue with gannett Source text: (1.usa.gov/1W1FxcP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
