May 2 Telforceone SA :

* Decides to make write-off on value of goods which will decrease Q1 net result by 1.2 million zlotys ($314,721)

* Decides to make write-off on intellectual property assets which will decrease Q1 net result by 1.1 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8129 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)