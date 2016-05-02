Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 2 Dgc One Ab
* Says acquires Delta IT Services Drift with around 20 employees
* Bought company has services revenues of around SEK 3 million per month
* Says will finance acquisition with borrowed money
* Says acquired company has good growth and profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order