May 2 BIND Therapeutics Inc

* BIND Therapeutics initiates voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceeding

* Company does not anticipate disruption to ongoing operations and financing activities

* Intends to continue to manage and operate its business under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court

* Alternatives to be explored in review process may include raising additional capital, strategic collaboration with 1 or more parties

* Alternatives to be explored in may include licensing, sale or divestiture of some, or all, of proprietary technologies

* Through the process, expect to be able to maintain ongoing financing activities

* "current cash and assets exceed loan amount, and we are current on our regularly scheduled repayment obligations"