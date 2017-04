May 2 Lightstream Announces

* Semi-annual borrowing base re-determination under credit facility

* Borrowing base has been reduced from $550 million to $250 million

* Under terms co has 90 days to cure shortfall before triggering an event of default

* Borrowing base is set by lowest determined amount by any one member of 16 member syndicate; range was from $250 million to $380 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)