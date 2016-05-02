May 2 Rogers And Company Ltd

* Save for a professional fee, Kross Border and/or Rogers holds no beneficial interest and derives no benefit from the atlas trust

* Gives clarifaction following press reports regarding alleged connections between rogers group, atlas trust and honourable Reza Uteem, Rogers and Co Ltd

* In the last year, Rogers purchased a majority stake in kross border corporate services Ltd. and Consilex Ltd

* Says prior to acquisition by Rogers of Consilex Ltd, honourable uteem was sole shareholder of consilex ltd

* From Jan 1, 2016, Kross Border became the trustee of the Atlas Trust