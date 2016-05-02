May 2 Halyard Health Inc

* Rejects 60 minutes allegations regarding safety of MICROCOOL gowns

* Responds to 60 minutes recently aired story regarding Halyard Health's MICROCOOL gowns that is rehashing of class action lawsuit filed in 2014

* Says "the story included no new information, but left false impression that gowns pose a safety risk"

* "strongly believes in efficacy and safety of MICROCOOL gowns and strongly disagrees with allegations raised in litigation"

* Stands behind all of its products, including its MICROCOOL gowns, which account for approximately 3 percent of Halyard Health's global sales

* "documented complaint rate concerning alleged incidents of strikethrough with gowns is fewer than one in 1 million gowns sold"