May 2 Halyard Health Inc
* Rejects 60 minutes allegations regarding safety of
MICROCOOL gowns
* Responds to 60 minutes recently aired story regarding
Halyard Health's MICROCOOL gowns that is rehashing of class
action lawsuit filed in 2014
* Says "the story included no new information, but left
false impression that gowns pose a safety risk"
* "strongly believes in efficacy and safety of MICROCOOL
gowns and strongly disagrees with allegations raised in
litigation"
* Stands behind all of its products, including its MICROCOOL
gowns, which account for approximately 3 percent of Halyard
Health's global sales
* "documented complaint rate concerning alleged incidents of
strikethrough with gowns is fewer than one in 1 million gowns
sold"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)