May 2 Baker Hughes Inc
* Announces plans to buy back $1.5 billion of shares
* Says company is evaluating broader structural changes to
further significantly reduce costs
* "taking immediate steps to remove significant costs that
were retained in compliance with former merger agreement"
* Says company intends to refinance its $2.5 billion credit
facility, which expires in September 2016
* To improve return on invested capital has decided to
retain a "selective footprint" in its U.S. onshore pressure
pumping business
* Initial phase of cost reduction efforts is expected to
result in $500 million of annualized savings by end of 2016
