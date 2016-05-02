(Corrects headline to "will not operate 13 Airbus H225 model helicopters registered in U.K. until further notice" from "on April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters ec225lp resulting in a crash in Norway")

May 2 Bristow Group Inc :

* On April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters EC225LP operated by another helicopter co, resulting in a crash in Norway

* Cause of accident is not yet known and is under investigation by authorities in Norway - SEC Filing

* Thirteen fatalities were reported in accident

* Aircraft was carrying eleven passengers and two crew members at time of accident

* Company will not be operating a fifth H225 model aircraft in Norway until further notice

* Has also suspended operations of six of its nine H225 model aircraft in Australia

* "It is too early to determine whether accident will have a material impact on company"

* Company will not be operating a total of thirteen H225 model aircraft registered in United Kingdom until further notice