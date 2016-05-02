Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 2 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Signs a non-binding letter of intent to buy 100 percent of Vega Yazilim
* Established in 1988, Vega provides value added software to SME's and has an important presence in the sector with its retail solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order