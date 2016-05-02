BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
May 2 Gnc Holdings Inc
* Says review will include potential sale of company
* Review will also include thorough evaluation of co's current operating plan, alternatives such as accelerated refranchising strategies, capital structure
* Says co is in early stages of a broad review
* Commences strategic and financial review
* Gnc holdings says board is working with goldman, sachs as financial advisor and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz as legal advisor to assist in process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.