UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Kuoni Reisen Holding Ag
* Ulf Berg, Michael Bauer and Thomas Geiser elected as new board members - Ulf Berg new chairman of the board of directors
* Newly elected members of the board of directors will assume office as of the date of the settlement of the public tender offer, which is expected on 19 May 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1OajWXJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.