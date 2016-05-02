May 2 Kuoni Reisen Holding Ag

* Ulf Berg, Michael Bauer and Thomas Geiser elected as new board members - Ulf Berg new chairman of the board of directors

* Newly elected members of the board of directors will assume office as of the date of the settlement of the public tender offer, which is expected on 19 May 2016