IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 2 Trimac Transportation Ltd
* All of shareholders of trimac would receive $6.25 cash for their trimac shares.
* Special committee of independent directors has been established to consider proposed transaction
* Trimac transportation ltd. Announces proposed privatization
* Has received a proposal from its principal shareholder, trimac holdings ltd to privatize trimac
* Proposed transaction is premised on no further dividends being declared
* Says no further purchases of trimac shares will be made under trimac's normal course issuer bid
* Special committee has retained an independent valuator who is in process of preparing a valuation of trimac shares
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.