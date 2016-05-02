May 2 Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Furla SpA reaches a strategic agreement with Tamburi Investment Partners to start listing process

* Agreement relates to the underwriting of a mandatory convertible loan into Furla shares

* Furla's shareholders to call Furla's deliberative boards to approve the issue of a convertible loan of 15 million euros ($17.25 million)

* Furla's convertible loan to be automatically swapped into Furla stocks at listing

* Tamburi Investment Partners commits to underwriting in full Furla's loan and then to make the related capital conversion, as well as to underwriting at listing further 15 million euros ($1 = 0.8694 euros)