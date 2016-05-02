UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Uyum Gida ve Ihtiyac Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Q1 net loss of 512,768 lira ($183,046) versus loss of 2.3 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 111.8 million lira versus 105.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8013 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.