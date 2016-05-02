UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Ulaslar Turizm Yatirimlari :
* Q1 net profit of 2.3 million lira ($820,667)versus loss of 2.3 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 5,630 lira versus 6,095 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8026 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.