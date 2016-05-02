UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Denizli Cam :
* Q1 revenue of 17.3 million lira ($6.17 million) versus 16.6 million lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 840,056 lira versus profit of 519,248 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8048 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.