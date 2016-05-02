UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Mert Gida :
* Q1 net loss of 82,829 lira ($29,539.59) versus loss of 238,613 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 0 lira versus 26,515 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8040 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.