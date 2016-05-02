UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Ihlas Ev Aletleri :
* Q1 net profit of 630,583 lira ($224,830.82) versus 8.1 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 22.0 million lira versus 22.6 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8047 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.