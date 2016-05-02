May 2 Sykes Enterprises Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Consolidated capacity utilization rate decreased to 78% in
Q1 of 2016 from 80% in same period last year
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.76 to $1.83
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share about $1.50 to $1.57
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.348 billion to $1.362 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $321.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $1.38
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $320.8 million
* Reaffirming underlying 2016 business outlook
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Board of directors authorized five million shares of
common stock for repurchase
Source text (1.usa.gov/1X5lolH)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)