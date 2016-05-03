PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Imax Corp
* Imax signs 10-theatre agreement with shanghai bestar cinemas management co. ltd. In China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North