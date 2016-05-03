PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Inc
* As of April 30, 2016, net assets were $295 million and net asset value per share was $13.38
* Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund provides unaudited balance sheet information and announces its net asset value and asset coverage ratios at April 30, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North