PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Trican Well Service Ltd :
* Says Don Luft, President and COO will retire effective May 3 2016; COO position will not be replaced
* Says Dale Dusterhoft will assume role of President and Chief Executive Officer.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: )
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North