BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
May 3 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Q1 net result down 6.6 percent at 43.0 million Swiss francs ($45.08 million), commission income 20.0 million francs (previous year: 82.7 million francs)
* Sees FY result about that of previous year's level (2015: 180.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.