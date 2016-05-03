May 3 Ireland Blyth Ltd :

* Resolves to recommend to its shareholders amalgamation of Ireland Blyth Ltd with and into GML Investissement Ltée (GMLI), which would remain as amalgamated co

* Says amalgamation will become effective as of July 1, 2016

* Says following amalgamation, amalgamated co will be listed on official market of stock exchange of Mauritius Ltd