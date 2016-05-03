UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Orkla Q1 revenues nok 8,610 million (Reuters poll nok 8.49 billion)vs NOK 7,541 mln in Q1 in 2015
* Orkla q1 adjusted ebit nok 817 million (Reuters poll nok 820 million) vs NOK 725 mln in Q1 2015
* Orkla Q1 pretax result nok 1,251 million (Reuters poll 972 million) vs NOK 795 mln in Q1 2015
* Branded Consumer Goods was further strengthened in the first quarter by several acquisitions, both announced and completed, as well as by internal restructuring projects
* Announces to buy UK painting tool company Harris on Tuesday for GBP 55 mln (for details click here: )
* Orkla says is facing increasingly strong competition from imported international brands and private labels
* Orkla says must continue to take steps to secure its competitive edge and market position in the future
* The process of optimising and rationalising the factory structure to achieve economies of scale and reduce costs will continue
* Raw material prices vary substantially from one commodity group to another, and the uncertainty attached to future raw material price trends is generally high
* Orkla's raw material and packaging costs have increased significantly, especially for some of the companies
* Orkla repeats aims to deliver organic growth that at least matches market growth and annual adjusted EBIT growth of 6-9 pct in the Branded Consumer Goods business for the period 2016-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
