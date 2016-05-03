May 3 Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Reports Q1 2016 revenue: 913.2 million euros ($1.05 billion), representing organic growth of 3.3 pct

* Group has set itself a full-year organic revenue growth target of between 3-5 pct

* Confirms its targets for operating margin on business activity (more than 7.5 pct) and free cash flow (significant improvement)