BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
May 3 Straumann Holding AG :
* Q1 group revenue climbs 15 percent in Swiss francs to 223 million Swiss francs ($233.75 million), including neodent acquisition effect of 3 percent points
* Raises full-year revenue growth guidance to high single digits (organic)
* Expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying operating profit margin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.