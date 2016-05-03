May 3 Ablynx NV :

* Reports positive top line results for its inhaled anti-RSV nanobody (ALX-0171) in a phase I/IIa study in infants hospitalized with an RSV infection

* Primary endpoint of safety and tolerability met

* Anti-viral effect demonstrated and encouraging initial indication of therapeutic effect

* Results support advancing programme into a phase II efficacy study in infants

* Potential general proof-of-principle for administration of nanobodies by inhalation