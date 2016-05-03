BRIEF-Fagron Q1 revenue increases by 7.1 pct to 109.9 million euros
* Turnover increases by 7.1 pct to 109.9 million euros ($117.29 million)
May 3 Ablynx NV :
* Reports positive top line results for its inhaled anti-RSV nanobody (ALX-0171) in a phase I/IIa study in infants hospitalized with an RSV infection
* Primary endpoint of safety and tolerability met
* Anti-viral effect demonstrated and encouraging initial indication of therapeutic effect
* Results support advancing programme into a phase II efficacy study in infants
* Potential general proof-of-principle for administration of nanobodies by inhalation
* Ivan Cohen-Tanugi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer with effect as of April 13, 2017