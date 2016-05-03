BRIEF-Fagron Q1 revenue increases by 7.1 pct to 109.9 million euros
* Turnover increases by 7.1 pct to 109.9 million euros ($117.29 million)
May 3 Koninklijke Philips NV
* Offering would consist of a sale of existing shares only held by royal philips
* Philips intends to sell at least 25 percent of philips lighting shares in ipo
* And philips lighting announce intention to launch ipo of philips lighting and listing on euronext amsterdam
* Philips lighting expects to make first dividend payment in 2017
* Appoints goldman, jpm as joint global coordinators for lighting ipo
* For fy ended 2015 philips lighting generated eur 7.47 billion in sales, adjusted ebitda of eur 547 million
* After the lighting ipo royal philips will retain a majority holding with aim to fully sell down over the next several yrs
* Ivan Cohen-Tanugi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer with effect as of April 13, 2017