BRIEF-Infosys' exec says strong need to make automation and productivity improvements
* Exec says strong need to make automation and productivity improvements
May 3 Sanoma Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 353.1 million euros ($407.1 million) (Reuters poll: 351 million euros)
* Q1 operating profit 3.1 million euros (Reuters poll: 1.24 million euros)
* Outlook unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8675 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Exec says strong need to make automation and productivity improvements
* Company and Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group Co Ltd entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement