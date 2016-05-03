FRANKFURT May 3 Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Says order intake in amount of 117.4 million euros ($135.35 million)

* Says Q1/2016 EBIT margin at 11.8 percent

* Says Q1 net income 9.0 million euros

* Says Q1/2016 sales 2.5 percent higher than in prior year

* Says sales of 109.6 million euros in Q1

* Says Q1 operating profit (EBIT) 12.9 million eur

* Reuters poll average for Pfeiffer Vacuum Q1 sales was 110 million euros, operating profit 14.1 million euros, adjusted net profit 9.75 million euros

* Says outlook on the expected 2016 business development stays difficult

* Says nevertheless confirms outlook, expects sales and earnings increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8674 euros)