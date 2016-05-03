May 3 Steinhoff International :

* Offer from Conforama is being extended and will remain open for acceptances until 1.00 p.m. (London Time) on 9 May 2016

* As at 1.00 p.m. (London Time) on 2 May 2016, Conforama had received valid acceptances of offer in respect of 1,732,945 darty shares representing approx 0.32 percent