FRANKFURT May 3 Morphosys

* Says group revenue in Q1 of 2016 reached 12.1 million euros ($13.96 million) (Q1/2015: 70.4 million euros)

* Says EBIT was -9.7 million euros (Q1/2015: 52.8 million euros)

* Q1 net income 0.1 million euros

* Rtrs poll avg for Q1 revenue was 11.8 million euros, net loss 8.7 million euros, EBIT loss 12.6 million euros

* Says confirmed its 2016 financial year guidance for revenue in range of 47 million euros to 52 million euros and EBIT in range of -58 million euros to -68 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8670 euros)