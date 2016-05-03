BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
May 3 Looser Holding AG :
* In Q1 of 2016, generated net revenues of 106.7 million Swiss francs ($111.79 million) (prior year: 107.6 million francs)
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) increased by 6.5 percent to 11.9 million francs (prior year: 11.2 million francs)
* Closed Q1 of 2016 with consolidated net income of 2.4 million Swiss francs (prior year: 0.7 million francs)
* Expects a significant revenue growth (after adjustments for currency and acquisition effects) and an increase in EBITDA margin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.