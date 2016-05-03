BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
May 3 Just Eat Plc
* Order update for the three months ended 31 March 2016
* Total orders in Q1 were 31.5 million, up 57% year-on-year, up 41% on a like-for-like basis
* All our segments continued to deliver strong growth, in particular the UK with orders up 40% year-on-year
* A one percentage point increase in the commission rate for existing UK restaurants came into effect in early April, alongside a change from twice monthly to weekly payments, which will significantly improve our partners' cash flows
* The initial response to these changes has been positive
* Board increases its expectations for full year revenues to £358 million, at current exchange rates
* Forecast up from £350 million given at time of full year 2015 results
* Underlying EBITDA for full year is expected to be within range of £102-104 million, up from previous guidance of £98-100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.