* Insiders plan to subscribe for 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.99 million) in new issue

* Rights issue is 100 percent underwritten via subscription and underwriting commitments

* Rights issue is set to raise about 60 million Swedish crowns ($7.48 million)

* Subscription price will be 2.18 crowns for each new share