May 3 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Wins two new air traffic control contracts in Peru

* Says it has been awarded the contracts in a public tender run by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to deploy a primary radar at Lima Airport and a 3D tower simulator for the Corporacion Peruana de Aeropuertos y Aviacion Comercial (CORPAC) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)