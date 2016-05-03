Swiss Re estimates losses from Cyclone Debbie at around $350 mln
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has estimated its claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350 million, the company said on Thursday.
May 3 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* The federal office of civil aviation (FOCA) approves the charges Flughafen Zuerich has applied for in September 2015
* Charges will be lower for the users of Zurich Airport in the future Source text - bit.ly/21so1hL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has estimated its claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350 million, the company said on Thursday.
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG