BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
May 3 Investec Australia Property Fund
* FY earnings per unit in australian dollars are expected to be between 16.66 cents and 17.52 cents, up between 88.5% and 98.2% higher
* Distribution per unit in AUD for year to 31 March is seen between: 11.3% and 12.3% higher than 8.18 cents per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)