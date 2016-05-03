BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
May 3 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :
* Volumes traded in April at 78.07 billion euros ($90.50 billion), 24.5 percent up compared to March Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)