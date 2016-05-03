PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Energy Transfer Equity LP
* Co and Williams agreed to eliminate standalone requirement for energy transfer to mail form of election
* On may 1, 2016, Williams Companies Inc and ETE entities entered into amendment no. 1 to merger agreement
* Election form to be mailed to Williams stockholders on date of proxy statement related to stockholder meeting
* Amendment changes deadline for receipt of form of election to earlier of 20 business days after mailing of form of election
* Energy transfer, Williams continuing to jointly develop appropriate revisions to proxy statement to address SEC requests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.