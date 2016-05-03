BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
May 3 Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ :
* Board appoints Alexei Dal Pastro for general manager position, starting in July
* Alexei Dal Pastro was head fund & asset management at Prelios SGR, where he worked for 11 years Source text: bit.ly/1TI1avo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)