BRIEF-ilShinbiobase signs contract worth 1.03 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.03 billion won contract with ST Pharm Co., Ltd to provide lyophilizer
May 3 Ambu A/S :
* Oliver Johansen board member buys 3,000 shares at a market price of 711,000 Danish crowns ($110,630.48) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4268 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 1.03 billion won contract with ST Pharm Co., Ltd to provide lyophilizer
April 13Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co Ltd :