BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :
* Ziff capital management group llc qtrly gaap net loss allocated to class a shareholders of $0.38 per basic and diluted class a share
* Says q1 distributable earnings loss $0.27 per adjusted class a share
* Ziff capital management group llc - estimated assets under management totaled $42.0 billion as of may 1, 2016
* Q1 revenue $188.4 million versus. $332.9 million last year
* Ziff capital management group llc - assets under management totaled $43.2 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Ziff capital management group llc - board of directors of och-ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.