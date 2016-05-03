BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Westernzagros Resources Ltd :
* Westernzagros resumes production from the Garmian block
* Gross production rates are expected to average approximately 5,000 barrels per day for well
* Resumption of crude oil production and sales from sarqala-1 well in kurdistan region of Iraq
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.