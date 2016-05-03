May 3 CVS Health Corp

* Presentation - continued to pull back on broad-based promotion at store front in Q1, leading to fewer visits from lower-value customers

* Presentation - negative impact from later flu immaterial to Q1

* Presentation - in 2016, expect to return more than $5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

* Presentation - Q1 EPS outperformance primarily driven by stronger-than-expected volumes and better purchasing economics in the PBM

* Presentation - expect 2016 retail net revenue to grow 13-14.25 percent

* Exec on conf call- putting more and more effort around health and beauty, don't need to win in edibles or general merchandise

* Presentation - have seen no change in level of branded drug inflation

* Presentation - expect 2016 PBM net revenue to grow 21.75%- 23.25%

* Presentation - expect Q2 net revenue to grow 18.5-20 percent

* CEO on conf call- pending successful pilot of CVS Express, goal is to roll out to majority of markets this year